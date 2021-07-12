(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s School Board took action related to technology at a relatively short regular meeting late Monday afternoon.
By a 3-0 vote, the board approved an agreement with the Iowa Communications Network for Category One data transmission and/or internet access service. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says ICN is still required despite that the district switched to SWIFT Services as its primary internet provider.
“ICN does require, because we do have a drop, that we maintain some level of service,” said Nelson, “and, this is an excellent opportunity as a backup. We are required to maintain a contract with them, so we went with as minimal of a contract as we could.”
Nelson says there is a benefit to maintaining a backup internet service.
“On the bright side of it,” she said, “it is an outstanding secondary line, which will limit the amount of time that the system is down.”
Board members also approved the PowerSchool access agreement, and the Screencastify student date privacy addendum.
In other business Monday, the board…
--- approved the contract of Andrew Lynes as K-8 counselor, Hannah Rodgers as associate, Terri Henderson as substitute van driver, Timothy Akers as night custodian, and Tyler Fulks as 6-12 social studies content specialist.
--- approved the resignation of Loriann Ward as night custodian effective July 20th.
--- approved the transfer of Kristin Moore from full-time remote learning coordinator to half-time remote learning coordinator and half-time middle school social studies instructor, pending proper licensure.
--- approved an Iowa Child Care Grant Application, with funding to be used for the district’s afterschool care startup.
--- approved the second readings of the 300 and 400 sections of board policies.
--- approved the bid of Kemp for milk supplies for the 2021-22 school year.
--- approved the consortium agreement with the Council Bluffs School District for students enrolled at Children’s Square or Heartland Family Service.
A special meeting is set for July 22nd at 5 p.m. interview candidates for the board vacancy left by Darrin Bouray’s resignation late last month.