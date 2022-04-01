(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials say its support staff will be seeing a "substantial" raise for the upcoming school year.
By a 4-0 vote in a special virtual meeting Friday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Support Staff Association Plus for the 2022-23 school year, including a 4.28% increase in regular salary costs. Under the agreement, the base wage for hourly positions will be increased by $.70 and $1.40 for route pay for positions such as secretaries, kitchen staff, custodians, and bus drivers. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News that discussions took place between a board committee and representatives from SSA+.
"So that would be Adam Van Der Vliet and Jean Fichter, they work directly with me and then there is a committee that represents SSA+, which is our Support Staff Association group," said Nelson. "And so the process really is that after those opening proposals are made in public, then it goes to committee and those committees work together until an agreement is reached."
Nelson says the increase bumps the hourly base pay from between $13.54 and $14.72 to $14.24 and $15.42. Meanwhile, transportation route pay will jump from $37.75 to $39.15 per hour. She adds that it was critical to provide more adequate raises.
"I think that when we look at what's happening with the rising costs of fuel and food, and other basic necessities, we had discussions about increasing our wages and trying to make it competitive," said Nelson. "But also it's just some of our staff members are hourly payed and we really felt that it was appropriate to increase their wages at that level."
Coming into the negations, Nelson says SSA+ originally came in around a 7.9% increase, while the district countered with 2.5%. But, Nelson says negotiations still went well and found a middle ground.
"We had good communications (and) we started quite a ways apart as far as our openings," said Nelson. "After lots of conversation and looking at salaries in the region, and all of the relevant factors, which is what we do, we came to an agreement on the 4.28%."
Per the agreement, all new employees will continue to serve a probationary period but start at the base wage. Probationary pay will be eliminated effective July 1st.
Additionally, the board approved a 2.5% salary increase for administrators, supervisors, and non-negotiated staff.