(Shenandoah) -- Students and staff in the Shenandoah School District will soon have new laptops and a new computer management system.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Shenandoah School Board approved a three-year lease for student and staff devices through CDW-G. At a previous board meeting, the district's technology committee presented recommendations to purchase 880 devices for students and 90 for staff members. Monday night, Nelson said the board had two options to obtain the equipment.
"One, we can do the straight purchase, as presented last time, we would use our ESSER II and ESSER III funds before we went to SAVE, and we would be able to handle that purchase in that order," Nelson said. "Another option that is valid, and Ms. (Sherri) Ruzek was able to confirm with the state, we are able to enter into a lease."
In total, the straight purchase of the technology would amount to just over $1,049,000, while the three-year lease would equate to nearly $1,027,000.
While the price tag did come in slightly higher than expected, Nelson says the district would still utilize ESSER and SAVE funds for the lease. On top of the cost savings for the district, she adds there are multiple benefits to the lease agreement.
"That's a cost savings for us, it also helps pace the cash flow, and I think the other nice piece about the lease is that it's a dollar buyout and the equipment would be ours in the end," Nelson said. "That dollar buyout in the end is what sustained us last year, and bridging us the year that we needed when we couldn't quite get all the machines that we needed, but that is also what allows to use ESSER II and III funds."
Nelson says the district intends to lease students' Chromebooks and additional Windows devices for the staff. Also included in the purchase is a new computer management system called ITOPIA.
The purchase comes at an opportune time, as Nelson says the district also received good news regarding its SAVE funds.
"This time of year you either get notice that you have to pay a little bit back or you get notice you might get a little bit of funding," Nelson said. "This year, we're receiving an additional $150,000 that we can put towards this, so it doesn't hit our SAVE funds as deep as it would otherwise."
Nelson says CDW-G is a company the district has worked with in the past, and the expected lifespan of the Chromebooks is up to seven years. In comparison, the new Windows devices are expected to last roughly five years.