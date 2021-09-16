(Shenandoah) – Candidates for this fall’s Shenandoah School Board race were revealed at a special event Thursday evening.
Four of the candidates returning nomination papers for three four-year terms on the board participated in a special forum at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Sponsored by the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah, the event gave the candidates the opportunity to answer questions submitted by the public. Adam Van Der Vliet is one of two incumbents running for reelection. Van Der Vliet was asked what school board members can do to retain quality educators.
“The biggest thing to retaining quality educators is to create an environment that would want to drive them here, to keep them here, to keep them active, to keep them excited about coming to school every day,” said Van Der Vliet. “How do we do that? Me, personally, I’m not going to go to Dr. Nelson’s office and say, ‘we need to do this, we need to do this.’ It would be working with the administration, it would be working the education association, the assistants – everybody like that.”
Incumbent Jean Fichter, who returned her petition before Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline to run for another term, was asked how she would handle a parent’s concern. Fichter says it’s important for parents’ concerns to be heard.
“As a school board member, we have to be careful how we handle that,” said Fichter. “If there is a concern with the teacher, we would encourage the parent to speak to the teacher directly first. The next step in the chain of command would be probably the principal, in all likelihood, and then a jump, perhaps, to the superintendent if it can’t be resolved prior to that.”
Kris Anderzohn is one of two challengers running in the November 2nd election. Anderzohn answered the question of whether the district needs a school resource officer or police officer on staff. While saying resource officers are important, Anderzohn questions the need for a staff position.
“I think the administration needs to be able to call one at their mercy, you know, and have one respond right away,” said Anderzohn. “I’m not sure it’s necessary to employ one all the time. It would be nice, but sometimes funds limit our decision making.”
Challenger Clint Wooten was asked whether he felt the district’s facilities are adequate for “well-rounded” academic and athletic programs. While saying there’s room for growth in the district’s facilities, Wooten says that growth costs money.
“In our community, we all know funds are stretched the way it is,” said Wooten. “I do feel we could add. I’m a big supporter of career technical learning. I think we could expand there, because if we teach kids a skill hands-on, I feel it turns a light on in them, and gives them hope to do something better with their life.”
Other questions dealt with not only the need for Career Technical Education or CTE training in the district, but also mask and vaccine mandates associated with COVID-19 and issues concerning bullying. Asking the questions were a panel of four school district employees: John Greenleaf, Mary Peterson, Amy Toye and Angie Trowbridge. Benne Rogers, the lone candidate returning papers to run for a two-year board position, was not present at the event. Rogers was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Darrin Bouray's resignation back in July.
Thursday night’s school board forum was the first of three such events scheduled by the forum group. Similar events are planned for Shenandoah City Council candidates September 30th and mayoral candidates October 14th. Both forums take place at 6:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium.