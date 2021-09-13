(Shenandoah) -- Candidates for school board and municipal races in the November elections will square off in a series of forums in the coming weeks.
Shenandoah School Board candidates are the focus of the first candidates' forum Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah are the organizers of the events. Natalie Kirsch is a facilitator with the group. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Kirsch says the upcoming forums are a departure from past community debates, in that more public involvement is included.
"We just really felt it would be a good opportunity to have the community have some input on the questions," said Kirsch, "and, again, have them involved, and be able to personally see the candidates, and hear their answers in kind of a different format than has been done in the past."
Kirsch says each forum follows a set format.
"Each candidate will get the opportunity to provide an intro and a closing," she said, "but, we have solicited questions from the community that will be asked at random to the candidates. Only one candidate will answer each question, so it won't be like the traditional (forum), where you'll rotate where everybody answers the same question."
Kirsch says only one candidate will answer each question, in order to generate a variety of answers.
"We just felt like this was a better format, and a different format," said Kirsch. "Sometimes, it seems that--especially debates or what not that have multiple candidates--maybe their answer has already been said, and they'll say, 'yeah, I agree with all these other people.'"
The deadline for submitting questions for the school board candidates has passed. Kirsch says the forum group is pleased with the questions provided by citizens.
"We do kind of vet the questions," she said, "just to make sure we aren't allowing questions that maybe are too personal, or maybe don't apply to the subject at hand. But, we have over 20 questions for the school board forum, already, and they're just on a wide variety of topics."
Thursday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to return nomination papers to Shenandoah's school board secretary to run for positions on the board. Three four-year terms are open in the November 2and elections--the seats currently held by incumbents Jean Fichter, Kathy Langley and Adam Van Der Vliet. Also on the ballot is the seat formerly held by Darrin Bouray, who resigned in June. Benne Rogers was appointed in July as an interim replacement. The winning candidate for this spot receives a two-year term. Only two candidates have returned petitions as of Monday for the four-year spots: Fichter and challenger Kristopher Anderzohn. But, Kirsch anticipates other candidates will step forward before Thursday's event.
Forums for Shenandoah City Council candidates are set for September 30th, and for mayor candidates October 14th, both at 6:30 p.m. at the auditorium.Links will be provided on the group's Facebook page for citizens to submit questions via Google Doc for the future forums. You can hear the full interview with Natalie Kirsch here: