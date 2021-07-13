(Shenandoah) -- The deadline to submit applications for a vacancy on the Shenandoah School Board approaches.
Candidates seeking to fill the opening left by Darrin Bouray's resignation will be interviewed by the remaining board members at a special meeting next Thursday at 5 p.m. in the school administration office. Speaking on KMAs "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson discussed the special meeting's format.
"At that meeting, they will be discussing the applicants, and asking them questions about their interest in the school district," said Nelson.
Prospective candidates must notify the district of their intentions by 3 p.m. Thursday.
"There's information on our website that explains the process," said Nelson. "They need to notify Lisa Holmes, our board secretary. Then, there's a brief survey that just has a few questions on it that they can fill out, that will help them with the questions at the board meeting."
Beyond the application process, Nelson was asked about the qualities needed to be a school board member.
"(You just) need to be a good person who wants to serve the public, and participate on a team that makes a lot of decisions," she said. "You have to be open minded, willing to work with others. You know, it's just people that are just interested in public education, and people who are most certainly interested in the best interests of our students and our staff."
The new board member selected will serve until the November school board elections, and must either run to fill the remaining two years of Bouray's term, or may run for one of the four-year terms up for a vote. For more information, check the district's website, or contact the district's offices at 712-246-1581. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: