(Shenandoah) -- Plans for another renovation project generated considerable discussion at Monday's Shenandoah School Board meeting.
By a 3-2 vote, the board approved the bid of System Works LLC of West Des Moines for $10,195 for replacement of the JK-8 Building’s windows and storefronts. School officials say SystemWorks LLC will handle the commissioning and technical review of the plans and specifications, as well as the project's on-site supervision. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News both projects were identified as needs in the district's comprehensive facilities study a few years back.
"The windows and storefronts at the K-8 were really identified as a priority need to address," said Nelson. "The conditions are failing. There's issues with leaking, and it's causing problems with the masonry and the doors. It's at the point where they need to be replaced. They're aging, and have some issues with them."
School officials retained C.A. Nelson to design and develop a budget for the project, estimated at 1.4 million. Plans call for using the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds--or ESSER, plus Secured an Advanced Vision for Education and physical plant and equipment levy funds to cover the project's cost.
Board members Benne Rogers, Adam Van Der Vliet and Jean Fichter voted in favor, while board members Clint Wooten and Jeff Hiser voted against it. Wooten questioned the project's cost, specifically estimates showing renovating the storefronts as a separate project would cost more than including it with the windows.
"I understand we need this stuff," said Wooten. "But, I truly believe--what's the best way to put this--I truly believe these companies got us over a barrel, and they know we have those funds, and they know we have to have it done at a certain time, and they're going to push us to a point where we say, 'okay, do it.'"
Nelson says it's fair for a client to ask questions regarding a project. But, she adds C.A. Nelson has saved the district money in previous efforts--most recently the high school's extensive renovation project completed in the fall of 2020.
"The high school renovation went well," said Nelson. "We came in under budget with that project, and on time. We're anticipating the same kind of result working with C.A. Nelson. We may not be under budget with this particular project, but we most certainly know they have a history of looking out for our best interests, and they do quality work."
Hiser motioned to accept Resource Building Envelope Specialists' bid of $8,415--approximately $1,885 less than System Works LLC's bid. But, the motion died for lack of a second. Provided a bidletting is successful in November, Nelson says work should take place next spring and summer.