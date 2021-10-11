(Shenandoah) – The Shenandoah School Board has approved the use of COVID-19 relief dollars for a district window project.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the board approved the Design and Construction Management Proposal for their K-8 Window Replacement Project with the majority of the funding coming through ESSER III. Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the high end cost for the project is estimated at $1 million, with a low end around $750,000. However, Nelson says the cost will likely be closer to the high end.
“But with the cost of construction, the delays, I think we’ve all watched what some other districts have gone through, we were very fortunate that our construction moved along very quickly,” Nelson said. “But we do have the authority for the high end of this expense to be paid out of ESSER III.”
Currently, Nelson says the district has up to $2.7 million available in ESSER II and III funding, with $1.5 million included for projects such as this.
As of now, Nelson says the district intends to continue to work with Carl A. Nelson and Company for architectural needs in the window project. Nelson says the company has worked with them previously.
“They did our architectural services for phase two, knowing that we had already built relationships with them, that is where this proposal came from,” Nelson said. “They’ve outlined what their services would be and their construction for the actual architectural fees. It’s not as time intensive to supervise a project like this, because most windows are not custom that will be going into this, some are and some are not.”
The total fees for Carl A. Nelson and Company amount to $84,000, which Nelson says is a fair cost and will also be covered by ESSER III funds.
Nelson noted when the project is completed, they will have to amend the 2021-22 budget since the project was approved beyond the initial budget approval date.
“Next year as we’re moving through this, or the years that we’re done with the project, it will be a budget amendment because the project was not approved,” Nelson said. “While the funds are budgeted and available, they’re not in those documents in the spring, so you have to know, next May, when you’re publishing an amendment, that’s what you’re doing, you’re saying ‘we approved this project beyond what we had already projected.’”
While the cost is high, Nelson says the window replacement for the building is necessary to improve the air quality for their students and staff.
With the board’s approval tonight, Nelson says the hope is to have the bidding process for the project begin next summer.
In other business, the board…
- Approved the Allowable Growth and Supplemental State Aid for Special Education Deficit in the amount of $263,952.98.
- Approved the use of publicsurplus.com to dispose district property.
- Approved a number of SIEF Grant Requests for a Promethean Activ Pane, a Virtual Field Trip with author Andrea Warren, to purchase books students write themselves, for Light and Optic Equipment for Physics Class, Standard and Metric Bolt Bin Assortment, an Auditorium Curtain, and After School Care Lockers.