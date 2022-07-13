(Shenandoah) -- Free and reduced meals will continue in the Shenandoah School District at least through the end of the year.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah School Board voted to continue paying for meals under the Community Eligibility Provision as in previous years. That's despite the ending of a waiver allowing the USDA to provide school lunches to all students, regardless of their income. The federal government imposed the waiver during COVID-19 in 2020. But, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the waiver expired at the end of last month.
"Every student in the school district--actually across the nation--was able to eat meals at school without being charged," said Nelson. "That was fantastic, but it came to a very quick, abrupt end on June 30. Knowing that many of our families are depending on this and the economic conditions that we're currently facing, and some of those challenges, we've had quite of bit of internal discussion on what we can do to support families, and how we can reduce some costs."
Nelson says Kristin Edwards, the district's food service director, applied for the Community Eligibility Provision, allowing districts to offer free meals to students based on a community's poverty level. Though Shenandoah qualified for the program, Nelson says funding was at the lowest end, making it tight financially for the district to participate.
"We really spent some time looking at our budget," she said. "Looking at what we can do to reduce some costs. We also looked at our revenues, our expenses and what we have in cash in the nutrition program. We're in a cash position that we believe we can offset the cost of this for one semester."
Nelson says School Business Official Bill Barrett provided a breakdown of the costs to the district's child nutrition funding.
"When we look at our revenues and our expenses," said Nelson, "we have a cash position of just over $300,000. When you look at that amount of money and our expenses, we're projecting that over a full year, we would be in a position of spending just about $225,000 of that reserve that we currently have in place. So, if we look at December, it will cost the district about $125,000 out of the child nutrition program funding."
Board members approved paying for the meals, with the condition that the program be reviewed in December. Nelson made her comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.