(Shenandoah) -- Efforts to fill various openings in the Shenandoah School District continue.
Meeting in special session late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the contracts of Kimberly Bjorkland as kindergarten teacher, Heather Burson as preschool instructor, Jordyn Lembrick as high school basketball cheerleading coach and Amanda Wooten as middle school science teacher, all for the 2023-24 school year. In an April interview with KMA News, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the state's teacher shortage forces the district to increase advertising for the openings through various platforms.
"We've spent substantially more time recruiting staff," she said. "We've invested more in our advertising, and in different ways and different locations. We use Indeed, we advertise out of state, we advertise in state, we use newspaper, we use social media. So, we're spending far more time planning that out, paying a lot more to advertise."
Board members also approved the resignations of Jessica Bell as high school associate effective at the end of the school year, and Melissa Smithhiser, effective June 2nd. The board also approved the transfer of Stacy Jones from part-time food service employee and p.m. dispatcher to transportation dispatch and office support. And, the board approved a budget amendment for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30th.