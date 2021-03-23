(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials say they're attempting to be fiscally responsible, and holding tax rates down at the same time.
School Business Official Sherri Ruzek briefed the Shenandoah School Board on the district's projected budget numbers for next fiscal year during a special work session late Monday afternoon. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the district's property tax rate for fiscal year 2022 is set at $12.63 per thousand dollars valuation--a decrease of 22 cents per thousand over the current fiscal year's rate. In addition, the superintendent says it continues the district's trend of lowering tax rates over the past few years.
"I think at one point, the height of it was at $15.94 (per thousand)," said Nelson. "About six years later, we're now at $12.63. We feel really good about that transition. It's good to announce it to the public."
Nelson says the tax rate was just one of the highlights of the budget presentation.
"Some of the highlights we discussed were that our enrollment is down," she said, "that we do need to access the budget guarantee for about $189,000 for next year. And then, some of the steps that we are taking were discussed, such as how can we work on our enrollment, and what do we need to do to be creative with our categoricals or our ESSER funds to protect our general fund."
Nelson says the district has been fiscally responsible in its budget decisions in recent years.
"We've tried over the last several years to carefully consider every position that we add, and carefully consider every position that, you know, somebody retires from or leaves from, and do you fill that position or not," said Nelson.
The board holds a public hearing on the district's budget for next fiscal year April 12th at 5 p.m. Monday's work session took place following the board's regular monthly meeting. At that regular meeting, the board....
---approved the resignations of Alexandra Cox as high school associate, effective March 11th, and Keegan Nelson as assistant speech coach at the end of the current school year.
---approved the termination of Mark Nelson as high school custodian, for what school officials term as "misconduct."
---approved the bid of S.W.I.F.T. of Shenandoah for the district's internet services, at $499.95 per month.
---approved the bid of Heartland Net of Essex for firewall, licensing, switches and wireless services totaling $50,744.89.
---approved the purchase of Google Chromebooks from CDW for $60,902.