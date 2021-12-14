(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is the latest to consider a building trades program.
Plans for an expansion of the high school's Career Technical Education program were discussed at Monday night's Shenandoah School Board meeting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district is working with the city to acquire property for a student construction project. Nelson says the program was developed after reviewing home construction efforts in other districts, and in conjunction with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's housing committee goals.
"We have decided to try to make a niche in the area of housing," and Nelson, "and focus on some remodeling projects by securing property from the city, and then working with our CTE program to identify students who would be able to free up their schedule either through IGNITE, and using some of our on-line courses, and being a hybrid student, or through rearranging their schedule to actually work on securing a property and remodeling it, and making it more appropriate housing in the community."
Nelson says a project site has not been selected. She says the district must clear a number of hurdles with the city in order to secure property.
"We're looking at the potential property," she said. "There's several the city has ownership of that we may be able to secure. To secure it, obviously we'd have to go through the process the city uses to transfer ownership of the property. We would need to look into securing a loan, whether that's something that's obtained by the district, or through our school foundation. We haven't made that decision yet. But, we would also need to work with some local contractors, and tap into their expertise on what would really need to be done to the property."
In addition to helping Shenandoah's housing stock, Nelson says students would gain valuable construction skills. In fact, the program's students would also be involved in the project's planning.
"They're the ones that need this learning experience," said Nelson. "So, our students would be involved in the design plan. We want them to be part of making those final decisions about which property, and going through the steps necessary to actually make it come to fruition."
If everything falls into place, Nelson says it's possible work could begin as early as January. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: