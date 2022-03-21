(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah High School students have wasted no time in tackling a housing rehabilitation project.
Meeting in regular session late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board heard an update on the high school building trades class’ renovation project at 213 West Sheridan Avenue. SHS instructor Sarah F. Martin is a member of the high school’s CTE housing construction management team. Martin says work began in February, shortly after the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of the property to the school district for $1.
“All the students are OSHA-certified at this point,” said Martin. “We’ve cleaned out the clutter. Demolition has started, and it’s been cleaned up. We’re working on floor plans right now. We’re starting to work with contractors to come in and say, ‘here’s our dream and what’s really possible.’ And, we’ll have some updates from the advisory board.”
Gracie Hopkins and Zach Foster are the project’s student construction foremen. Foster says the students have a lot more work ahead of them.
“Since we already have it all demolished, and what not,” said Foster, “we just have to go in and get the floor plan and ideas set. Basically, we have the bathroom and basement to clean out, and we’ve got to get this big ‘ol chimney in the middle of the house out of there – it’s kind of in the way. And, we have to finalize the plans to be reviewed by the advisory board and contractors.”
In addition, the students must budget for materials based on a finalized design, and are accepting donations from two companies for the project. Denise Green is 6-12 remote learning coordinator and another management team member. Green says work on the project will continue into the summer, as students will receive credit.
“Mrs. Martin and I met with all of the students that were eligible, that had taken pre-requisite classes,” said Green. “So, we met with all of them, and we had 13 students that were interested in taking the class during the summer, and continuing to work on the house. So, our next step on that is to plan a parent meeting – we plan that for April – and then just talk to parents about the dedication, and the things the students would have to do during the summer.”
Students with Shenandoah Middle School interior decorating class recently inspected the house, and will present a design proposal to the high school students later this week. In other business Monday afternoon, the board…
--- approved $1,000 teacher incentive bonuses using state funding, as well as the district’s ESSER allocations.
--- set a public hearing for April 11th on the district’s calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
--- set a public hearing for April 11th on the district’s fiscal 2023 budget.
--- approved the contracts of Robin Culbertson as elementary associate and Brenda Williams as night custodian, effective this school year.
--- approved the contracts of Mallory Degase as IGNITE art content specialist, Ashley Grossman as 2nd grade instructor (pending proper certification) and Julie Murren as IGNITE elementary content specialist for the 2022-23 school year.
--- approved the resignations of Jennifer Edie as 2nd grade instructor, Kaylee Greene as preschool associate, Jeana Jensen-Hogue as assistant volleyball coach, Jay Soderberg as boys basketball coach and Rebecca Sturm as junior kindergarten instructor, effective at the end of the school year.
--- approved the transfers of Kendria Johnson from kindergarten to 3rd grade instructor, Kayla Michaelson from high school associate to AD secretary, and Stacy Resh from librarian and high school social studies instructor to middle school/high school social studies instructor with librarian services.
--- approved Jon Skillern as volunteer track coach.