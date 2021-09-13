(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah High School is participating in an innovative approach to student support.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board heard a report on the high school’s Multi-Tiered Support System, or MTSS. Developed by high school instructors following a three-day workshop last May, High School Principal Gayle Allensworth says MTSS establishes different levels of support for kids. Similar to a system already used at the elementary level, MTSS focuses on collective responsibility and learning, and involves the use of collaborative teams to develop a systematic and tiered intervention plan, and uses data to make intervention decisions.
“Not all kids come to school even in 9th grade with the same set of tools or aspirations, even,” said Allensworth. “So, you need structure and support, you need time and support for kids, and you need to vary that.”
To develop the high school’s MTSS, instructors were divided into four teams. One team focused on universal instruction, identifying and defining best practices for all classrooms. Allensworth says that included implementing academic check-in sessions during homeroom, and banning all electronic devices – including cellphones and earbuds – from classrooms.
“As we say, learning is first,” she said. “We are about your education, we need you to focus. This is what will happen if you don’t put it away.”
Allensworth says the Data Dashboard Team developed a system where data is collected twice a month to determine time and support needed for students. A Student Services Team designed a referral process using Iowa Department of Education guidelines for social-emotional learning competencies. And, the Leveled Power Hour Team revamped the high school’s “power hour” into three levels to meet the needs of all students. While students in the honors category receive special privileges, intervention is provided for students grouped in the maroon and silver tiers – including those students struggling academically. She says the power hour tier system allows students to receive one-to-one help in a more supportive environment.
“If you’re older – like high school kids – you don’t want to sit by an honor student in power hour, and ask the teacher to help you with a basis concept that maybe (the honor student) knows,” said Allensworth. “So, getting rid of those other kids, and offering support on that one structured and small place will, I hope, offer them a safer environment, because peer pressure, it’s positive, but it’s also scary if you don’t understand something.”
As part of the power hour structure, data is analyzed formally every two weeks in order to stay “fluid and instructive” to students’ needs.
In other business Monday, the board by a 4-to-1 vote approved personal items listed under the consent agenda. Personal requests included the resignations of Natalie Kirsch as executive secretary, Pierre Taylor as custodian and Reagan Whitehill as 9th grade softball coach. Also approved were the contracts of Krystal Adams as high school associate, Tanya Barlow as substitute van driver, Jessica Bell as executive secretary, Christopher Chamberlain as K-8 associate, Ryan O’Rourke as middle school boys basketball coach and Kerra Ratliff as middle school girls basketball coach. The board also approved the early retirement requests of Connie McGinnis as AD secretary and Frank Clark as high school custodian/maintenance employee – both effective June 30th, 2022.
Board member Jeff Hiser cast the lone dissenting vote against the consent agenda. Hiser says personal matters should be considered separately from the other consent items.
Also Monday, the board…
--- approved the 2021 irrigation contract with Lawn World for Mustang Field.
--- approved by a 3-to-0 vote with two abstentions the bid of DLA Farms for $75 per hour for snow removal services. Hiser and Board President Jean Fichter abstained.
--- approved the first reading of the 100 and 200 sections of board policies.