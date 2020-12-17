(Shenandoah) -- Changes and new developments continue for the Shenandoah School District's Talented and Gifted program.
Brett Roberts is in his second year as the district's TAG coordinator. Roberts outlined progress on a three-year plan for the program's growth during the Shenandoah School Board's regular meeting earlier this week. Roberts says the plan's first year during the 2019-20 school year focused on changes in the program's testing procedures. Roberts says testing for possible talented and gifted students now takes place in grades 3, 5 and 8.
"We used to test in 9th grade," said Roberts. "We changed that to 8th grade this year, and the primary focus on that is for high school scheduling. If we find out a kid is talented in language arts, then we can look at getting them in more AP (advanced placement) classes, the possibility of them skipping or testing out of one of the basic three languages arts--one, two or three--at the high school, and putting them in more of an advanced track."
This year's focus is on the services offered under TAG. One area of emphasis is on enriched English and language arts classes in 7th and 8th grade. Roberts says the goal is to encourage more students to take advanced placement classes at the high school level, in order to improve test scores.
"We need to do better on the tests, is frankly what it is," he said. "Two years ago, our rate of passing was, like, around 10%. There's something wrong there where we get students that get an A-plus in the class, and they get a 1 on the test, and they don't pass that test. Our focus is kind of changing some of that, and getting more of our kids in those AP classes."
Another program is TAG Creations, in which talented and gifted students operate a business that manufactures specially-designed awards, holiday decorations and other mementos using new laser-cutting technology.
"They worry about the budget," said Roberts. "They worry about how many man hours that they have, and new design hours, creation hours, and they determine how much they should charge for that product. The idea is to make money off of it, though, is something you've got to teach 'em."
Year three of Robert's TAG plan will concentrate to tracking the progress of TAG students. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says individual guidance of students involved in the program is important.
"You know, sometimes we think those are more limited to special education," said Nelson, "but, actually, our advanced learners really need that support, as well as planning long term how they can approach their academics is really important. And, having a guide and a mentor to support them makes a difference. So, we're really pleased with that planning process."
Nelson made her comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.