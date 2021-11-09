(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are looking at just under a million dollars in technology upgrades for students and staff members.
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson outlined the recommendations of the district's technology committee during Monday afternoon's regular school board meeting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nelson says the committee met bimonthly for the past several months to determine the district's technology needs, not only currently but in the future. From those meetings, Nelson says the committee recommended the purchase of 880 devices for students, and an additional 90 units for staff members.
"We shared a little bit about the structure of the curriculum, and how that will change," said Nelson, "but also made a recommendation that we purchase new Chromebooks for students, and that we look at specialized areas and specialized programs to add new laptops for students, for some of our CTE classes or business classes, knowing that what a student might need to work in a kindergarten or 1st grade room might is very different than what a junior or senior working in a business class might need."
Also recommended is the purchase of a new computer management system called ITOPIA.
"It's created by Microsoft, and Google Cloud and Kupernete," she said. "But, it's a pretty powerful management system that allows us to access all of the Adobe Suite, all of the Microsoft Suite, several of the really popular architecture and design software that exist, and also looking at some computer science and coding software, as well."
Nelson says the estimated cost of the technology upgrades total around $940,000. She says funding from the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund dollars will cover more than half of the purchases.
"We're very thankful that we continue to have ESSER funds," said Nelson. "So, ESSER III or ESSER II funds are able to reduce the cost of the overall proposal. We're able to access just about $530,000 off of ESSER II and III. Those are federal funds that came to the district over COVID, and technology most certainly fits that as a funding source. Then, we can access up to an additional $550,000 between PPEL and SAVE funds, as well."
Nelson says requests for proposals, or RFPs, will be sent out to various vendors. Plans call for board members to vote on the proposed purchases at their December 13th meeting. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: