(Shenandoah) – Calls for a Shenandoah School Board member to resign were heard during the board’s regular meeting late Monday afternoon.
But, board member Jeff Hiser says he will not resign, despite his recent arrest for OWI 1st offense. During the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting, Jesse Van Essen read from a letter submitted to the school district, stating Hiser, in his estimation, disqualified himself as a board as a result of his October 21st arrest.
“Section 202.1 of the School Board Policy states serving on the board of directors is an honor and privilege,” said Van Essen. “Its rewards are respect from the community, students and employees, and the satisfaction from knowing that each board member contributed to the success of the children in the school district community.
“Individuals who are willing to serve on the board should believe public education is important, support the democratic process, willingly devote time and energy to board work, respect educators and have the ability to examine the facts and make a decision. His (Hiser’s) actions on the morning of 10/21 have severely undermined his ability to be respected by members of the community.”
Van Essen added that Hiser’s “lack of judgment has endangered members of the community and are not setting an example in line with contributing to the success of the children in the school district.”
“I am unsure of how director Hiser’s actions will be received or interpreted by the community or the students within the district,” he said. “But an arrest for OWI 1st offense is not the example I want my children following.”
Van Essen also questioned whether Hiser’s alleged actions impact his ability to carry out his board role regarding matters of alcohol use by a student.
Following Van Essen’s statement, board member Kathy Langley disclosed that she sent a similar letter to fellow board members regarding Hiser’s situation “stating state law, stating our ethics policy in the handbook, stating the oath we take as a board member, and suggesting a similar thing that you suggested.” Langley added she sent the letter “partially for the continued integrity of the board, and a continued request by board members to be transparent, and to have continued good relations with the community.”
Hiser, who is also a former mayoral candidate, gave a brief response, saying he’s “innocent until proven guilty, and not guilty until proven innocent.”
“I am not at liberty to discuss anything, and I will not resign,” said Hiser.
Hiser made similar comments in a “Meet the Candidates” interview on KMA’s “Morning Line” program late last month. Section 66.1 of the Iowa Code limits the board’s ability to discipline or remove a board member.
In other business, Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson summarized the recommendations of the district’s technology committee, recommending more than a million dollars of technology upgrades for the district’s students and instructors.
Also Monday night, the board…
---approved the contract of Christina Hemenway as K-8 associate at a probationary wage of $12.34 per hour.
---approved the resignation of Shannon Gilbert as assistant tennis coach.
---approved the transfers of Kaylee Greene from K-8 associate to PS associate, and Terri Henderson from PS associate to K-8 associate, both for this school year.
---approved the transfers of Emma Martin from 5th grade Language Arts to high school social studies instructor, and Kristin Moore from remote learning coordinator and middle school social studies instructor to 6th grade language arts in the 2022-23 school year.
---approved Krystal Adams, Brittany Comstock, Brent Ehlers, Angela Hunter, Holly Olson, Carlene Perry and Kristi Vance for afterschool tutoring at $20 per hour.
---approved John Connell as volunteer coach for junior high boys basketball, and Levi Heinold and Kevin Olson as volunteer wrestling coaches.
---approved an option for repair work to the district’s tennis courts totaling $28,500.