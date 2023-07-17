(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are moving on from a proposal to erect communication towers on district properties.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board took no action a proposal from Arcadia Towers to erect up to five towers on school campuses. Billy Patterson, Arcadia's financing and site acquisition consultant, pitched the proposal to the board at its May meeting. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson told the board it was time to decide whether to approve the company's proposal, or take no action--meaning the district was moving on.
"They ask that we lease them sections of our land to put up cell towers," said Nelson. "They can be very attractive and fit into the environment, but they don't have to be eyesores. They can be located in specific areas, but they do have a heat map of our community. They have five locations on our campus that can be used."
Nelson says discussion was withheld from the June board meeting amidst questions over whether the towers met city or county ordinances.
"What that does for us is, we're signing an agreement, and we can't work with another company, is what that protection is," she said. "But, it doesn't mean that they're guaranteed the ability to put up the tower, because city or county (ordinances) can prohibit the use."
Though areas around the towers would receive improved cell coverage, and the district would have the right to reserve one level on each tower erected, Nelson says the agreement is vague on right of refusal.
"We have the right to freely assign its rights, and to reserve any space to any noncommercial (entity)," said Nelson. "So, it doesn't really say complete right of refusal."
Board member Benne Rogers expressed concerns about losing control of any tower constructed. Likewise, Board Vice President Adam Van Der Vliet says he was leery about jumping into the agreement. In other business, the board approved the resignation of Kim Leininger as M-A-Y Mentoring coordinator, effective September 1st. And, the board approved the district's Iowa Association of School Board's legislative priorities for the 2023-24 school year: school safety, mental health, professional development and supplemental state aid.
Also Monday, the board...
---approved the contracts of Courtney Govig, Renee Harvey and Jackie Ziemer as JK-8 associates, Davin Holste as high school technology intern and Michele Polk as part-time food service worker.
---approved the transfers of Janet Dukes from JK-8 associate to preschool associate, Hailey Johnson from JK-8 associate to JK-8 secretary, Savannah Melendez from part-time food service worker to full-time food service worker and Amber Taylor from JK-8 associate to high school library associate.
---approved waiving textbook and student activity fees for the 2023-24 school year.
---approved closing the class of 2023 account and moving remaining funds of $89.01 to the class of 2024 account.
---approved a contract with Kajitani Education for staff development.
---approved the milk bid of Anderson Erickson for the new school year.
---approved the concurrent enrollment agreement with Tarkio Technology Institute for 2023-24.
---approved a service agreement with ASPI Solutions, a.k.a. Bound for scheduling services.
---approved First Heritage Bank as a district depository not to exceed $500,000, and to invest in a certificate of deposit.
---approved the teacher, support staff, coach, student/parent, preschool, IGNITE and high school course handbooks for the new school year.