(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials say the district's instructors are receiving a "solid bump" in salaries come next school year.
By a 3-to-0 vote in a special electronic meeting Thursday morning, the Shenandoah School Board approved the collective bargaining agreement with the Shenandoah Education Association for the 2022-23 school year, with a 3.23% percent increase in regular salary costs. Under the agreement, the base wage is set at $39,325, with no aging of the current salary scale. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the agreement was set following negotiations between the board and SEA representatives.
"Negotiations are a process where a group of staff from SEA--which is our teacher's association--meets with us and board representatives," said Nelson, "and we negotiate what the base salary is going to be. So, the board and the teacher's association agreed on that percentage amount, and really focused in on increasing our base to make that more marketable in the area."
Nelson says the base salary increase totals approximately $1,680.
"It was a really nice increase on the base that contributes to everyone getting a solid bump in their salary," she said, "and makes us a little more competitve in the area in terms of attracting and retaining new staff."
SEA officials originally proposed a 7.95% increase, while the district countered with 2.5%. Overall, Nelson described the negotiations as a good conversation between both sides.
"I think the staff understands that it's difficult to make these kind of decisions," said Nelson. "I think that the board wants to do everything it can to support our staff. We are talking about money. We have to be fiscally responsible, and there are boundaries and limitations. But, I think in general, it's a good conversation. We try to work together. We try to understand each other's perspective, and that's what's really important, is when you can look at the big picture versus just the individual.
"I think it worked out nicely, and we were able to come to a good agreement that benefits everyone," she added.
Board members Benne Rogers and Adam Van Der Vliet were absent from the special meeting. Members of the Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus ratified their agreement for next school year Wednesday evening, but Nelson says the action wasn't in time to be placed on the special meeting's agenda. Board members are expected to approve the SSA+ agreement at another special meeting Friday afternoon at 1.
In other business, the board...
---approved the contracts of Morgen Maher as preschool associate level II/III and Matthew Peters as a driver's ed instructor, effective this school year.
---approved Candice Gates, Terri Henderson and Lucinda Van Fosson for afterschool tutoring services.
---approved the contract of Kellee Clarke as IGNITE Spanish content specialist for the 2022-23 school year.
---approved the resignations of Molly Roberts as 2nd grade instructor and middle school girls track coach, Kerra Ratliff as middle school softball coach and Jamie Geho Renken as 4th grade instructor, effective at the end of the school year.
---approved the transfers of Jessica Bell from administrative secretary to high school library associate, Janet Dukes from preschool associate to elementary associate, Addyson Flammang from 3rd grade instructor to kindergarten instructor, and Brandy Pease from preschool to junior kindergarten instructor.