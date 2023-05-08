(Shenandoah) -- Plans for a school resource officer are officially set in the Shenandoah School District.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board unanimously approved a three-year 28-E agreement with the city for a SRO through June, 2026. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says it was time for the board to act on agreement after the Shenandoah City Council ratified it late last month.
"Several months ago--actually a year ago--we started talking about this position, and have budgeted for it," said Nelson. "A couple months back, I asked for authorization to enter into negotiations with the city. The city has taken action on this agreement, and I believe we need to move forward with that."
Board member Jeff Hiser welcomed the SRO agreement.
"Thank you for doing that," said Hiser. "That's one of the first things I mentioned four years ago. It needed to be done, and I'm glad to finally see it happen."
School officials sought the position after a series of incidents this past school year. In a recent interview with KMA News, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the full-time officer will be present in the district's buildings and events throughout the school year. While saying the SRO wouldn't discipline students--as that falls under the school district's jurisdiction--Lyman adds it's one of the ways the department can directly provide preventative measures.
"They're there as kind of outreach I would say on behalf of the police department to help build that trust within the community and help stop problems before they become problems," he said. "It's one of the few opportunities I would say the police department has to do prevention work- so that's a great way to do that."
City officials add the additional officer will bolster the city's police force--particularly when school isn't in session. The city is already advertising the position.
In other action, the board....
---approved the contracts of Kyle Wallace as assistant high school baseball coach for this season, and Amanda Albers as an associate for next school year.
---approved the resignations of Jessica Bell as middle school cheerleading coach, Tahrae Bonnes as preschool instructor, mentor teacher, and afterschool program coordinator, Darbi Fuhrman as half-time cheerleading coach, Kelley Lacey as bus driver--effective immediately, Dee Priest as bus driver--effective June 1st, Diana Roberts as half-time basketball cheerleader and Jeanette Zobokrsky as high school associate, effective July 1st.
---approved the transfer of Nicole Belt from 2nd grade instructor to preschool instructor.
---approved the contract of Midwest Radon Defense for $6,440.
---approved three technology purchases for CDW-G, including 30 Acer Chromebooks for $25,500, 1,100 security subscriptions for $5,665, and eight AC charging carts for $6,997.
---approved a sharing agreement with the Sidney School District for an auto tech instructor.
---approved a sharing agreement with the Clarinda School District for an ELL instructor.
---terminated the contract with Timberline for Medicaid billing services June 30th, and approved a three-year contract with Relay for those same services beginning July 1st.