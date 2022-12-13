(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials want to keep an important part of the district's funding puzzle in place.
By unanimous vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board set a public hearing for January 9th at 5 p.m. on the proposed renewal of the district's Instructional Support Levy. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson say the levy provides approximately $500,000 per year for the district's programs, among other needs.
"The Instructional Support Levy has been a part of our levies for schools for a number of years," said Nelson. "Most school districts in the state of Iowa have this in place--Shenandoah's no different. It gives us increased spending authority into our general fund that supports teaching and learning--which means we have funds that we can put towards instructional programs and teachers, and making sure we have high quality programs available for our kids."
Rather than renew it for 10 years--which would require a public vote, Nelson says the board opts for a five-year renewal.
"I think the thing to keep in mind is that the board votes to authorize the use of this for up to five years--and that's annually decided," she said. "Every spending when we're building the budget, there's a decision on do you include it, or not include it. So, for our district, using the five-year approach and reevaluating it annually has been the best option. There is an option to lock it in for 10 years, but we always felt that making an annual decision, and just committing to the availability of it for five years is just the better option."
Considering planned building improvements--including the JK-8 building's window replacement project--and possible security upgrades following the recent school safety audit, Nelson says having the ISL in place is critically important to the district's operations.
"You know, PPEL (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy), the Instructional Support Levy--those are foundational elements of your funding that most districts really value," said Nelson, "and Shenandoah finds critically important to supporting our programs, our staff and our students."
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: