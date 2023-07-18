(Shenandoah) -- Like other school districts, Shenandoah has a wish list of items for state lawmakers next session.
By a 4-0 vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the district's legislative priorities for the Iowa Association of School Boards for the 2023-24 school year. Topping the list is school funding. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says increased supplemental state aid for K-12 public schools is vital, considering the Iowa Legislature's approval of Educational Savings Accounts for students to attend private schools this past session.
"At this point, the school choice decision has been made," said Nelson. "The accounts are established, and families are taking advantage of those. That's available to them. Public schools need funding, also. That's going to be the focus across the state.
"Fund public schools, and fund us well, so that we can what needs to be done," she added.
Increased programming addressing student mental health issues is another priority. Nelson says awareness of mental health has increased since the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring of 2020.
"We're investing in it, because there are clear needs that are present," she said. "We see behaviors we haven't seen prior to COVID. Kids were isolated for a period of time. Adults were isolated--and that's not healthy. They need support coming out of that in reacclimating, and adjusting. So, we do invest heavily there in hopes that will make a difference--not just today, but in the longterm overall development."
Nelson says school safety is another of the board's priorities. She says the two-day review of the district's security procedures conducted last December helped the district make good decisions on how to use the survey's data.
"We saw where our gaps were," said Nelson. "We identified some software that may help us. We've identified some procedures that may need to be changed. We've secured a school resource officer--that should be finalized in the next couple of days--so, that will be great.
"How safe? You're only as safe as how you feel comfortable. There's that personal comfort level. But, most certainly, we're doing everything we can from a system prospective to be proactive in the safety of our students and our staff."
Increased professional development is the board's fourth and final priority. IASB members will compile input from Shenandoah's board and others to form a single priority list to take to legislators in the 2024 session. Board Vice President Adam Van Der Vliet was appointed as Shenandoah's IASB representative. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: