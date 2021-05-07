(Shenandoah) -- A full agenda awaits the Shenandoah School Board late Monday afternoon.
Meeting at 5 p.m. at the School Administration Building, the board will hold a public hearing on an amendment to the district's fiscal 2021 budget. Also slated are the renewals of sharing agreements with the South Page School District for a school business official, the Sidney School District for an auto tech teacher, and the Clarinda School District for an ELL teacher.
Board members will also discuss a memorandum of understanding with the Fremont-Mills School District for health care instructional services and programs, the proposed purchase of three fiberglass sousaphones for the middle school band, and the final construction report for phases 1 and 2 of the Shenandoah High School renovation project.