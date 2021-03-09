(Shenandoah) -- State funding and federal COVID relief dollars are impacting the Shenandoah School District's budget planning for next fiscal year.
That's according to Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson, who updated the district's budget planning process on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning. At its regular meeting Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board set a public hearing on the district's fiscal 2022 budget for April 12th at 5 p.m. Nelson says supplemental state aid approved by the Iowa Legislature for next fiscal year is once again a major factor in the district's budgeting process.
"Supplemental State Aid has been set at 2.4%," said Nelson. "We've had to look at our new authority, and look at the needs we have present, and we've started to really try to work through that. We will have a board work session prior to the hearing on April 12th, but we do want to go ahead and get that advertised, so people will know when the information will be available to them."
Nelson says declining enrollment numbers due to COVID-19 factors, plus an increase in home schooled students and some families moving out of the district, mean less state aid for the district than in previous years.
"Unfortunately for us, having some declining enrollment means we won't get quite as much funding as we might have," she said. "It will bring in about $74,596 of new spending authority for the district. It's not as high as we like to see it, but it's definitely a positive number, and it does allow us to do some good things for our staff, and for our students."
On a more positive note, though the exact figures have not yet been finalized, Nelson expects the district's property tax levy for next fiscal year will drop.
"Depending on how all the final factors work out, I do anticipate we will be able to drop the levy a little bit this year," said Nelson. "We've been able to do that the last couple years. It's always a good feeling to be able to share that with the public. But, we'll have more accurate information in the next couple of weeks to share the exact levy that we'll be putting forward."
The superintendent adds money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund--or ESSER--awarded to the district through previous CARES Act packages will help some of the district's programs. Board members also set April 12th for a public hearing on the school calendar for the 2021-22 school year. Nelson says the projected start date for next school year is August 23rd. The ending date has yet to be determined. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.