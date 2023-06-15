(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are taking advantage of new technology to improve security in the district's facilities.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah School Board approved purchase of Meraki surveillance camera equipment for more than $109,000, security software for $42,500 per year for five years, and Kidwell access control system equipment for more than $110,000. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the purchases are connected to the results of a two-day review of security measures conducted late last year at each of the district's buildings. Shenandoah's district was among those receiving $50,000 per building from the Iowa Department of Education for the review as part of Governor Kim Reynolds' School Safety Initiative.
"One of the things that we learned the most is there's some fantastic security software out there that will help you understand what's happening on your campus 24/7," said Nelson. "But, our camera systems, they're not updated enough to support that kind of software. So, if we wanted to invest in the software, we also had to update our cameras."
Nelson says the upgrades were needed to order to guard against possible intruders.
"When you think about a security risk," she said, "anytime someone can access your building, our access systems were getting a little outdated, and those needed to be updated, as well."
In addition to installing new security systems, other projects underway this summer include the long-anticipated window replacement work at the JK-8 Building. The superintendent says funding from the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER dollars cover roughly half of the project's cost, which is more than a million dollars.
"The ESSER funds made that project possible," said Nelson. "Because it is a million-dollar project, and it's money coming from a couple different sources. But most certainly, the ESSER dollars made that a realistic change that we could make."
Funding from the district's physical plant and equipment levy and Secured an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE dollars are available for the rest of the project. Nelson made her commends on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.