(Shenandoah) -- Language regarding face coverings are just one component of the Shenandoah School District's COVID mitigation strategies for the new school year.
As reported earlier, the Shenandoah School Board late Monday afternoon approved the district's mitigation plans, which includes passages specifying that masks will be made available to students and staff in school buildings in the 2021-22 school year, but not required. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson covered other portions of the policy in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, including procedures for school lunches. One big change from last school year is that K-8 students will return to eating lunches in the commons, rather than in classrooms.
"We tried that for a year," said Nelson. "While it did reduce the number of people in the cafeteria, it did make it really difficult for cleaning and other supervision issues. They're looking at possibly expanding some lunch times, or providing different locations. But, we have moved away from the requirement to eat in the classroom at this time."
Another change is that visitors will be allowed back in the district's buildings and at school activities--for the time being.
"We are at this point allowing visitors," she said. "We have this summer, and will continue. When we get up to a higher level (of COVID cases) like three or four, we will make some adjustments. But right now, we think we can manage it."
Also covered are provisions for IGNITE, the district's option for on-line education. Nelson says approximately 35 families are enrolled in the program for this school year, with more registrations expected. The superintendent says participation in virtual learning carries some requirements.
"It is an on-line school that you can participate in," said Nelson. "The curriculum is available. It is a staffed program, so that there will be instructors that work with a coordinator or also a content specialist, making sure that students engage and learn the content. If students do not actively participate or attend, they will be removed and required to attend traditional school."
In-person learning was offered in the district all of last school year. In other business Monday afternoon, the board...
---approved the contracts of Brent Ehlers as middle school football coach, Kelsey Potratz as K-8 afterschool coordinator, Morgan Schmitz, Norma Olinger and Pamela Wright as K-8 associate, Risa Graham as high school associate, and Tahrae Bonnes as pre-K afterschool instructor.
---approved the resignation of Jacqie Nelson as middle school associate.
---approved the transfer of Holly Olson from middle school associate to high school associate.
---approved John Connell as volunteer middle school football coach, and Logan Roberts as volunteer high school football coach.
---approved the school district's improvement advisory committee, consisting of Paul Berning (pending final confirmation), Abby Delong, Kari Martin, Amy Parker, Christi Slater, Jason Rystrom, Michael Waite, the district's teacher leaders--including instructional coaches and mentor teachers--plus High School Principal Gayle Allensworth, JK-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf, and Curriculum Director Tiffany Spiegel.
---approved the district's Iowa Association of School Board's legislative priorities. In order, the priorities are mental health, teacher recruitment and licensure, supplemental state aid, and COVID-19 remediation.
You can hear the "Morning Line" interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: