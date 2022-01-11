(Shenandoah) -- School officials across KMAland await an important U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
After hearing hours of testimony, the High Court as of Tuesday morning had yet to rule on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's mandates regarding employee COVID-19 vaccinations for entities with more than 100 workers. On Friday, State Labor Commissioner Rob Roberts announced he would not enforce federal vaccine mandates until the Supreme Court issues its ruling on the case. Shenandoah's School Board approved the district's policy at a special meeting last week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district's vaccine policies remain intact despite the state's announcement.
"I think at this point, we have our policies in place," said Nelson. "We are looking for legal guidance on what has been announced through our state. There's been conflict all throughout COVID between the state and federal level that we've had to work through, and I think our legal counsel is best to guide us through our decisions at this point."
Nelson says the district is working with employees on vaccinations, as well as any medical or religious exemptions covered under the policies. The superintendent calls staff compliance with mandates "exceptional."
"They've worked with the administration throughout the process," she said. "We've tried to communicate very clearly what the needs are. We've communicated about the conflict thing. They know and understand the difference between the state and federal level, and we've been good to provide the information that's been requested, or seek accommodations. We're making a large commitment to our staff, and they've made a large commitment to work with us, as well."
Comparing the mandate situation to a yo-yo, Nelson hopes the Supreme Court's ruling come soon. She says the entire situation has been frustrating for her and other school administrators across KMAland.
"We're in a position--all of us are in a position--where we're required to become compliant with federal law," said Nelson. "We're trying to do the best we can, and we want to do what's right. Several of us also have our own personal objections to the mandates, as well. That's a struggle for all of us to balance."
You can hear the full interview with Kerri Nelson here: