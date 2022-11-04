(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is reflecting the trend of increased enrollment numbers in KMAland.
Certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year total 1,050.3 students. That's up 13.2 students over the 2021-22 total of 1,037.1. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News she was pleased with this school year's figures.
"That's a good position to be in at this time," said Nelson. "Most of our growth is at the secondary level--at the middle school and high school--but we're really pleased with what those numbers are looking like."
The superintendent attributes the enrollment hike to several factors, including increased employment at at least one local industry.
"You know, I think we've really worked hard to, one, communicate our enrollment process," she said. "I know that Pella's done some hiring, and other companies have done some hiring in the area, which I think has contributed to the whole region picking up enrollment a little bit. I know Clarinda's up, and a few other districts are up as well. I think the general economy has an impact."
Nelson also cites the district's IGNITE program. Now in its second full year, the program offers both online and hybrid learning opportunities. She says initiatives like IGNITE are key to luring more students to the school district.
"When you have a program that has a lot of flexibility like IGNITE," said Nelson, "where they can do the hybrid model of attending a partial day on campus, and online some, and be involved in apprenticeships and internships, or be 100% online--they can do that as well--those kind of programs are really attractive to some families, especially post-COVID. It's been a good addition to our district to serve kids well, not only for student learning but also for enrollment."
With the new open enrollment law, in which parents and students are allowed to transfer to other districts throughout the school year, Nelson expects numbers to fluctuate. Despite the modest gain, Nelson adds each additional student means an extra $7,000 in supplemental state aid to the district.