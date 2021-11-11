(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is among those in KMAland experiencing a rebound in enrollment numbers.
Shenandoah's certified enrollment for the 2021-22 school year totals 1,037.10 students. That's up approximately 20 students from the 2020-21 school year's enrollment of 1,016.30. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the enrollment hike bodes well for the district.
"That contributes to increased funding for the district," said Nelson, "and also helps us recover a little bit of the student loss related to COVID."
Nelson says the increased enrollment means an additional $7,227 per student, or more than $150,000 in supplemental state aid. The superintendent believes several factors are at work with the district's enrollment gain.
"We look at the trends," she said, "based on the economy and things that are happening. Sometimes, there are dips, and sometimes there are highs. I think, most certainly, the increased staff at Pella has contributed to our increased enrollment in the region."
Despite the additional students, Nelson says COVID-19 is still a concern in her district and others. As of this week, data from the Shenandoah School District's website shows 109 total student COVID cases for this school year, with 17 staff cases. That compares with 68 student and 39 staff cases for the entire 2020-21 academic year.
"It's definitely still a concern for us," said Nelson. "We're very pleased that we're able to offer voluntary vaccines of our staff this coming Friday. We offered them in the spring, we're offering them again this fall. We continue to make that available for our staff. We're continuing to fight the battle on a day-to-day basis."
Nelson says cases among instructors are a particular concern.
"Obviously, when you have staff that are gone due to illness, that means you need more substitute teachers," she said. "That creates a disruption in learning, so there's a lot of work that needs to be done behind the scenes to make sure we're continuing to operate and provide strong services for our students."
However, Nelson adds only four active student COVID cases were reported as of this week.