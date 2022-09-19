(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials say it’s too early to predict the district’s enrollment numbers for the new school year.
But Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson anticipates either flat numbers or a slight dip in enrollment for the 2022-23 academic year. Nelson told the Shenandoah School Board late Monday afternoon early indications point to highs and lows in terms of enrollment.
“What I would tell you is our K-12 enrollment looks quite steady and strong,” said Nelson. “We’ve had some open enrollment gains at the high school level that have been helpful for us. We are experiencing a very low enrollment in early childhood right now. We don’t quite understand. It’s consistent with some other school districts we’re looking at. But, it could result in a 15-student swing on the lower end -- which has funding attached to it.”
Nelson’s remarks came during a review of the district’s annual report. In terms of enrollment, the district’s enrollment dropped slightly from 1,048 in 2018 to 1,037 last school year. But, she adds the numbers fluctuate.
“What you might note, though, is that throughout the school year, we would get closer to 1,100,” she said. “It fluctuates on a day-to-day basis. So, this is a point in time that you turn it into the state (education) department, and they count fractions of students --.2 of a student, because they were in a shared class. It’s really an arbitrary number, but it’s a funding number.”
October 15 is the statewide reporting date for school districts' certified enrollment numbers.
Nelson notes the district’s overall attendance rate hovered around 95%. Though many students attended classes remotely during COVID-19, the superintendent says attendance numbers have been “pretty strong” over the past few years.
“We do know that attendance is very important,” said Nelson. “We still have a pretty strong number, and we’re also making sure we’re following those numbers quite closely in terms of who’s in attendance and who’s not.”
She adds the district’s graduation rate of around 98% is a “very positive point.”
In other business, the board…
---by a 3-2 vote, approved the bid of System Works LLC of West Des Moines for $10,195 for replacement of the JK-8 Building’s windows. Board members Benne Rogers, Adam Van Der Vliet and Jean Fichter voted in favor, while board members Clint Wooten and Jeff Hiser voted against. More on this in a future news story.
---approved the contracts of Stephanie Cran as 10th grade sponsor, Ashley Dumler as K-8 associate, Kimberly Gleason, Tarah Hailey and Joana Robinson as K-8 associates, level II/III, Kelley Lacey as bus driver, Diana Roberts as elementary teacher for the 2023-24 school year (pending licensing requirements are met) and Alexsandra Sturm as high school associate.
---approved the terminations of Brieanne Pester and Natasha Pfeil as associates for what school officials termed as “job abandonment.”
---approved Jon Connell as a volunteer middle school football coach.
---approved agreements with Shenandoah Medical Center for athletic trainer services and the district’s employee wellness program.
---approved a weight room equipment purchase from Push Pedal Pull for $36,807.01.
---approved a correction in the high school course handbook regarding work study hours, showing 60 hours is the equivalent of one credit.
---approved service agreements with Rasmussen Mechanical at the high school for $7,943, the K-8 building for $4,968 and the administration building for $989.
---approved the snow removal bid for the 2022-23 school year with DLA Farms.
---approved Tysen Shaw as a high school technology intern for $10 an hour.