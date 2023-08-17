(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are optimistic about the impacts the district's new school resource officer could have on students and staff.
Earlier this year, the Shenandoah School Board and the City Council approved a 28E agreement establishing the SRO position. The city then hired law enforcement veteran and former Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson for the role late last month. Erickson began his duties as SRO earlier this month following a training period. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News that she looks forward to the work that Erickson and the district can accomplish together.
"I met with him yesterday (Monday) and just had a chance to talk and get to know each other on a different level and talk about some of our priorities as a school system and his priorities as a resource officer and the type of partnership we'll be able to provide," said Nelson. "I believe that we'll be able to provide a great service to our students and staff and bridge some perceptions about behaviors."
School officials sought the position after several incidents this past school year. On top of providing a law enforcement presence, Nelson says they also hope to harness the educational side of Erickson's role.
"Education about things that are occurring in school--one might be inappropriate use of social media, or helping students understand vaping, or the hazards, pitfalls, and dangers of drugs and alcohol and making wise decisions along those lines," Nelson explained. "So, we're also viewing it as an educational opportunity and a relationship opportunity."
Erickson will work the streets as a regular officer when school isn't in session.
Additionally, with the official first day of school now less than a week away, Nelson says teachers and staff are digging into the professional development efforts before students arrive on Wednesday.
"We feel good about what we're able to provide professional development wise and curriculum and the support we'll be able to offer them, but now we need to let (teachers) dig in and do some deep work to be ready for those students," she said. "So, it'll be a good time of leadership, learning, and it'll also be a time for them to dig into the classroom environment, looking at the curriculum, and working with their peers to make sure they're ready for the kids to be back."
Additionally, while they won't know an official number until October, based on preliminary estimates from student registration, Nelson adds they anticipate a growth in attendance for the 2023-24 school year. Nelson made her comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.