(Shenandoah) – As COVID-19 rages on, KMAland educators continue to meet the demands of instructing students.
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson praised her district’s staff for persevering during the continuing coronavirus pandemic during a recent special school board meeting. Statistics on the district’s website as of Friday show 19 staff members have contracted COVID since the school year began, along with 25 students. Nelson describes instructors and other staff as “engaged and stretched” during this unprecedented time.
“I believe our staff largely wants our students to be in school,” said Nelson. “They want to provide as much possible as they can, but they are starting to get more concerned about their health and safety. That’s only right. They have to look out for themselves. We all sign contracts, but these are good people. They all have families. So, they do have some concerns.”
Currently, remote learning for students remains an option for parents, rather than mandatory. However, Nelson says most instructors and staff would remain working in the district’s facilities should the district switch to on-line classes only.
“We believe we’ll have better quality performance and work output,” she said, “and we’ll have better access to technology, and the tools we use to teach with. We would be maximizing the use of our full staff to provide accommodations for students, whether it’s on-line, or small groups, or a different format.”
She adds some special education and ESL students would continue to receive in-person instruction because of IEP requirements. With some staff members ill or quarantining because of COVID, substitute teachers are in high demand, forcing staff members to be creative on delivering services.
“We’ve had some shortages in our custodial staff,” said Nelson. “So, that has required some of our staff to work overtime, or work differently. We’ve also had to be a little creative in our kitchen, with some staff that were absent for a period of time, knowing that not only are we serving meals on campus, but we’re actually delivering meals for the majority of our remote learners throughout our entire district – which includes our rural areas.”
Overall, the superintendent expressed her appreciation for the staff’s efforts.
“It’s a very challenging work environment right now,” she said. “I appreciate everyone supporting each other, their positive mindset, and doing willingness to do what it takes. But, I also know, in fairness to them, we’re asking a lot right now. I want to extend my support and gratitude towards them, because they’ve been very good to work with over the last several months.”
Along with praising the teaching staff, Shenandoah High School Principal Gayle Allensworth also lauded the school’s students for their resiliency.
“This is a real challenging time,” said Allensworth. “To understand the long-term effects of all this as a teenager. In addition to the teachers, the kids have really given it their best effort, and I think that speaks very highly to the district, as a whole, and to the community.
“I know that we’re challenged by some things that happen outside of the high school. But, during the day, they really are here, and doing what’s best. So, I just want to acknowledge that, too, because it’s hard work for them, too, to wear a mask all day,” she added.
A message regarding winter activities guidance is also posted on the district’s website.