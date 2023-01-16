(Shenandoah) -- Developments at the Iowa Statehouse this winter have the full attention of KMAland school administrators.
The Iowa House holds a public hearing Tuesday evening at 5 at the State Capitol's Supreme Court Chamber regarding Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed Educational Savings Accounts for parents want to enroll their kids outside of the public schools. Reynold's proposal calls for channeling more than $7,500 into accounts for students wishing to attend private institutions. That's the same per pupil amount allocated to public schools under supplemental state aid. The governor's measure would be phased in over three years, first providing private school tuition for lower-income families, then expanding to all Iowa K-12 students over three years. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson is among those focused on the bill. Nelson stated her concerns about the so-called "school choice" bill in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"There would be funding from the state that would flow directly towards a private school, or to families that would want to attend private schools," said Nelson. "While all of us would absolutely support school choice, and allowing parents and families to make the very best decision for their child, we also want to protect the integrity of public schools, and have adequate funding to provide optimal programs for our students, as well."
State Senator Herman Quirmbach of Ames says the governor's proposal would funnel $107 million in new money into ESAs, compared to $83 million in new dollars for public schools. Nelson says the big question is how the bill would impact school districts like Shenandoah.
"There aren't a large number of private schools in southwest Iowa," said Nelson. "We do have Clarinda Lutheran available within a driving distance that some of our families do attend. If families have more option for private schools, it will affect enrollment in southwest Iowa, and in the state of Iowa. While we're all advocates of allowing people to choose, we believe that it's public funds, and it needs to support public schools for the overall good of our state."
As for this year's SSA total from lawmakers, Nelson says the amounts proposed are "all over the board."
"I believe superintendents across the state agree that we need to be in the position of about 5%," said Nelson, "to be able to manage our budgets to address the rising costs of all our products and services, and to deal with inflation."
Reynolds also proposes freeing up categorical money for K-12 schools to address teacher salaries and other needs. Attendees at Tuesday night's hearing have two minutes to speak on the proposal. People interested need to sign up online to speak.