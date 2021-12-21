(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah School District revisited and revised its latest technology purchase Monday.
Meeting in special session Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board discussed lease options for purchasing new technology, based on guidance from the district's technology committee. At the district's previous regular meeting, the board approved to pursue a three-year lease for student and staff devices through CDW-G. However, Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the board instead decided to make a cash purchase of just over $1,049,000 for the new equipment.
"In the end, the board approved purchasing the technology with cash, because we believe this is long term the best financial option for the district," said Nelson. "We have the cash available to us, and the conditions of a fair market lease may or may not actually be our best option."
Nelson says the district initially had two options for the three-year lease with either a dollar buyout that included three annual payments of $366,705 or a fair market value price including three yearly payments of just over $342,000. However, Nelson says some uncertainty comes with a fair market lease.
"Fair market value pricing at the end of three years, for the cost we won't know until we actually get that quote three years from now of what that will actually be," Nelson said. "With some of that being unknown and it not being a committed price, the board agreed that purchasing with cash using our ESSER II, ESSER III, and some of our SAVE funds would be the best option for the district."
Meanwhile, Nelson says the dollar buyout amounted to just over $50,000 more than making a cash purchase now.
Nelson says the new equipment will significantly benefit all students and staff with the cash purchase approved, including those enrolled in the district's IGNITE program.
"Our IGNITE students are fully online so it most certainly benefits them because they'll have better access to technology while they're working from a distance," Nelson said. "But it will also provide students that are in our classrooms on a daily basis to have machines that are a little bit faster and can use some of the software that we've invested in a little more effectively. It will also allow our staff to have better tools to work as they're working with our kids."
The purchase includes over 800 devices for students and staff members.