(Shenandoah) -- After a challenging fall, Shenandoah school officials are monitoring a decline in coronavirus cases in the district.
Figures from the COVID-19 information page on the Shenandoah School District's website show one staff member with COVID-19 in the JK-8 level, and a single staff case at the high school level. That's as of this week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says about 20 students and four staff members remain in quarantine. Those numbers are a far cry from what Nelson calls "challenging times" in October and November.
"We watched the data quite closely," said Nelson, "and tried to track those numbers. But, we've had a significantly less number of students that have been quarantined, and far fewer staff, as well. We continue to have COVID cases, as we continue to have staff members that do test positive, but at this time, we have seen a little bit of a decline."
And, the superintendent says fears of a post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID cases in the district have yet to materialize.
"Based on what we were seeing, we were a little concerned about what Thanksgiving break might do, and how that might influence the number of people that had contracted positive," she said. "We did have some who did, but not nearly the extent of what we were anticipating."
Unlike other districts, which switched to remote learning only during the October and November case hike, in-person learning continued in the Shenandoah district. Nelson says on-line instruction remains a voluntary option for parents with children who remain quarantined.
"Those are students who weren't exactly expecting to go there," said Nelson. "They've been quarantining for one reason or another, and all of a sudden, they're remote learning, and they have to navigate the software, and they have to work differently, and that's a little challenging for them. We do have quite a few supports put in. We're very thankful that we have a remote learning coordinator who works with our families, and we have home liaisons who make home connections with those families, as well. It would be very difficult without those resources in place."
Questions regarding access points for remote learning capabilities were asked during Monday afternoon's Shenandoah School Board meeting. Nelson says about 40 remote access points remain available to students--including those in building parking lots.
"We have worked on getting locations up around the community," she said. "We worked with SWIFT on that. Most of those are operational. They don't reach quite as far as what we hoped they would, but they do provide access for the community in different areas. We're still waiting on a few of those spots from SWIFT, but it is very helpful to have those."
