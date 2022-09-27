(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah School District parents and patrons are advised of an important exercise taking place later this week.
School officials join local law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel in staging a district-wide emergency evacuation drill Friday afternoon at 2. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah JK-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf says Friday's drill is similar to one held September 16, in which students in both the high school and JK-8 building practiced procedures in case of an actual emergency.
"We're going to go through that whole process again with our students," said Burdorf, "where we make an announcement here at school that we have an emergency, and orderly leave the building, so our teachers know where to take our students. When we get there, we'll take attendance and make sure we have everybody accounted for. But, this time when we do the drill, we're actually involving local fire department, police, the county sheriff's office who also respond, so that they can practice kind of on their end on how they would respond to our buildings in case of an emergency."
During the drill, school officials will contact 9-1-1, and use the district's internal communications systems to announce the evacuation. Students will then walk to designated rally points near the buildings. Burdorf says the drills stress to students the importance of listening to directions.
"You know, if teachers or administrators or other building are giving them instructions," he said, "they need to listen and follow directions. But, it also gives them an opportunity to go and practice where we would need to go. Obviously, in the event of an emergency, our thought process can become blurred. You know, some kids are going to be leaders, and some kids will freeze us--same thing with our staff. And, we want people to have at least a general knowledge of what do we need to do, where do we go."
Burdorf says the drill also provides valuable training to Shenandoah Police, the Page County Sheriff's Office, Shenandoah's Fire Department and EMS personnel.
"Unless they come and train in our building--fire department, police department, you know, do they know our floor plan of our building?" said Burdorf. "Do they know where entrances and exits are, and just how to get into our parking lots, or where to go if there's an emergency, where we would meet them--different things like that. So, it gives them an opportunity to be on call, rush to the fire department, and maybe get some trucks to help us with traffic control, or maybe the police department coming in and searching for something in our building."
Again, the Shenandoah School District's emergency drill takes place Friday afternoon at 2. Anyone with questions should contact Burdorf at the JK-8 Building, 712-246-2520, Shenandoah High Principal Andrew Christensen at 712-246-4727 or Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson at 712-246-1581.