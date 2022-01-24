(Shenandoah) -- Shen schools has fully implemented their IGNITE program.
Dr. Kerri Nelson and Remote Learning Coordinator Denise Green joined the KMA Morning Show recently to discuss the success they've had with the program.
Nelson says both middle school and high school students are participating in the program.
“Ignite is our online and personalized learning program through Shenandoah schools,” Nelson said. “It's a program that's really designed to support a range of students, but it really targets families who want their child to participate in complete online learning.
"And we also have the ability to work with students who attend our high school will, actually middle school and high school, where they can participate partially on campus and also an online home so they can participate in things like our career technical education program or other opportunities to really enhance their learning.”
Green adds that Shenandoah has over 70 students participating this year.
“Right now, we have 76 students total, and that's K-12,” Green said. “We started I think, with 30, when I took this job on a year ago, so we've really kind of grown throughout the year. I would say we have different types of students. We have fully online students who don't come into the school, who take all their classes online, whether that's elementary or high school.
"And those students also can come in if they want for extracurricular activities and things like that. We do have some open enrolled students from other districts. So, that's nice that they don't have to come to campus. They can do all their work at home.”
Nelson says that it took some brainpower but feels they came up with a great solution.
“Our real goal is just to provide those options for families it started really at the beginning when we were dabbling with remote learning at the beginning of the pandemic and hearing from parents that they wanted some different options for their students, not everyone was prepared to move back into a traditional setting,” Nelson continued. “So, we really dug deep and thought about our options and put some staffing behind it.
"I think that was critical that we add physicians, such as our remote learning coordinator, and Mrs. Green and Mrs. Moore have really been helpful to help build that student population.”
Those interested in learning more about the program can contact Denise Green at Shenandoah High School.
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Nelson and Green below.