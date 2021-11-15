(Shenandoah) -- Two Shenandoah School District employees receive special honors this week.
Recipients of Shenandoah's Teacher of the Year and Support Staff Member of the Year awards are announced in special ceremonies Wednesday afternoon at 5 at the Shenandoah K-8 Commons. Members of the Shenandoah Education Association and Support Staff Association Plus sponsor the awards each year as part of the district's American Education Week celebration. Amy Bopp is a longtime 3rd grade instructor. Bopp says the awards honor instructors and staff members who excel in their professions.
"It's just really a way to honor the work that they do in educating our future citizens of Shenandoah," said Bopp, "and just really the tradition we have of having fantastic educators that are invested in our community."
Bopp says a number of retired teachers have attended past years' ceremonies.
"It's always fantastic those teachers that are former teachers," she said, "and just to see that connection, because many of them are now maybe grandparents to kids that are now in school, and maybe are parents. So, that's the fun part of seeing all those community connections."
Jenny Stephens is a math and mentor teacher at Shenandoah High School. Stephens says COVID-19 canceled last year's ceremonies.
"We have 47 past recipients on record," said Stephens. "Due to COVID last year, we actually did not get to honor our 2020-21 Teacher of the Year. So, we will actually be doing two celebrations at this event. So, we will have our 48th and 49th (awards) this year.
Appetizers will be served at Wednesday's event. Amy Bopp and Jenny Stephens were guests on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning. You can hear the full interview here: