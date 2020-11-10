(Shenandoah) -- Page County's recent spike in coronavirus numbers has the Shenandoah School District's attention.
Shenandoah's School Board briefly discussed the latest developments related to COVID-19 at its regular meeting late Monday afternoon. Information from the district's website indicates 16 students and 15 staff members have contracted the virus during the school year thus far. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says both students and staff are experiencing a range of emotions regarding the continuing pandemic.
"Some staff are increasingly concerned and anxious, and are asking lots of questions," said Nelson. "Others students and staff included in this conversation are less concerned, and believe there's not much that can be done. But, there is some level of anxiety, as that positivity rate is increased, and we're trying to address the concerns, and having meetings with staff, and trying to assure them what steps are being taken."
Nelson and other school officials remain in touch with Page County Public Health and the city of Shenandoah on the latest COVID developments. Current statistics from the county's public health department place the county's 14-day positivity rate at 33.8%. While that may sound alarming, Nelson says the district is not yet in a remote learning only situation. She adds the bulk of the county's COVID cases are from the Clarinda Correctional Facility.
"There are 433 cases at the correctional facility that are included in that 30%," she said. "That may or may not be completely understood by the public. But when those cases are removed, it does paint a little different picture of what's occurring. It is still a very large concern where we're at--they do not release that local data to the public. But, knowing that it remains a very large concern, we're continuing to analyze it on a daily basis, and are prepared to take whatever steps that we need to."
While saying the goal is to keep the district's doors open, Nelson says some extracurricular events have been postponed.
"Quite some time ago, we made decisions to move the musical, to move National Honor Society," said Nelson. "Just this week, we had to make adjustments to the bowling schedule. We've tried to do some things proactively along the lines, so that it's not a last-minute decision as to what steps we're taking."
However, the superintendent says the instructors have been alerted if conditions warrant a change.
"To be really honest, I have notified the staff that they need to be prepared that at any given time, we may need to make the shift to remote learning," she said. "So, it's not out of reach, and it's not something we're ignoring. We're well aware of the concerns. The staff have planned for it, but they do remain concerned."
School districts must post a 10% student absentee rate in order to petition state education officials for a distant learning only format. Currently, Nelson says Shenandoah's absentee rate is around 4%. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.