(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials want positive and urgent change in the district’s athletic programs.
“Reach, Revamp and Reconnect” is the title of a major initiative announced at the Shenandoah School Board’s regular meeting late Monday afternoon. Shenandoah High School Andrew Christensen announced preliminary plans for rejuvenating the district’s activities. Christensen says the title is a starting point for future presentations still in the development phase.
“Basically, with ‘reach,’ we want our community to know we’re reaching out,” said Christensen. “We’re reaching out to our community. We want trust in our community – with our parents, with our business owners, with our students, with our staff. When we’re reaching out, that’s the best way we can impact change.”
Christensen says revamping the district’s athletics also involves eight pillars of success. The first involves youth athletic alignment from the top down.
“We’re going to be working all the way around to help align,” he said, “so that our youth programs coming up, they understand the terminology, the vision, the verbiage and the schematics that come into the high school programs. That way, our students at a young age are learning how we do it, why we do it, so as they transition, it’s a smooth transition from one program to the next.”
He says the second pillar is community buy-in and support.
“Obviously, right now, I think we have some fingers pointing,” said Christensen. “We have some differences of opinion in some of our programs, and the direction we need to go. Part of this project and part of this plan, being proactive, is building that buy-in and that support back with our community – making sure they’re involved, making sure we get them involved, and making sure they’re proud of Shenandoah schools and everything that we have.”
Another pillar is building connection and trust with parents and guardians.
“At this point in time in Shenandoah,” said Christensen, “we have some amazing guardians and amazing people. But down to the core, I think we’ve lost some trust along the way. You can see that in our athletic programs. You can see that as a principal at times. The phone calls that I get, rather than having an open, honest conversation, it comes and it starts with a lack of trust. And, we have to build that trust through that conversation.”
Other pillars include facilities, building relationships, love and passion, higher expectations, coaching coaches, recruiting and developing, and building strength and conditioning programs from youth to the high school. The discussion follows the recent cancellation of Shenandoah High Schools football season due to injuries and a lack of varsity players.
In a related note, the board approved the addition of girls’ wrestling as an athletic team, and set a public hearing for November 1 at 5 p.m. on the JK-8 window replacement project.