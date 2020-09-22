(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District will have a Homecoming parade this year--albeit in a different form.
Meeting at 6 this evening at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council will discuss a street closure request for the October 2nd parade. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the altered parade route is just one of two options under consideration because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It would be an extended route that would be spread out at a greater distance," said Nelson, "so that the public could spread out, and socially distance. Again, we would ask that people wear masks if they attend. If the council makes the decision not to allow that, we understand that, and can support that. We would at that point go to a reverse parade. A reverse parade would have our band and other things typically in a parade outside the high school, and have traffic drive by and watch the performances in that manner."
Also tonight, the council holds a public hearing on the first reading of a parking regulations amendment, placing no parking zones on both sides of Factory Place from 8th Avenue to the alley between 9th Avenue and Summit Avenue. Other public hearings are slated for the sales of city-owned properties at 809 West Summit Avenue to Brian Palmer for $1,600, and 208 East Sheridan Avenue to David Gutierrez for $1,000. Also on the agenda: approval of the fiscal year 2020 City Street Financial Report to the Iowa Department of Transportation, reappointing Jack Reed to a new three-year term on the city's tree board, and a street closure request on West Thomas Avenue from Elm to Maple Streets in front of the Shenandoah Eagles Lodge on September 26th.