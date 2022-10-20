(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials say connecting with students, parents and guardians is key to rejuvenating the district's activities.
Planning continues in the effort to revamp all extracurricular programs in the district--including athletics, music and FFA activities. Shenandoah High Principal Andrew Christensen is spearheading the effort to "reach, revamp and reconnect" in terms of activities. Christensen's plan is based on eight pillars of success--including building relationships, and instilling love and passion. Christensen tells KMA News building relationships is important in order to increase student participation.
"As high school coaches, as junior high coaches, the more we can get involved with the youth, and the more we can build relationships at that youth level," said Christensen, "you see a trend that more students typically come out, and more students participate at a higher number and higher percentage. So, one thing we can do with the youth alignment and coaching coaches is to get involved and offer more to our youth from a high school perspective, and build those relationships at a young age."
Christensen says it's important to maintain those relationships as students advance into the upper grades.
"Those students know who we are, and know our expectations," he said. "They have a positive relationship with us. And, at some point as they transition through, knowing that they already have the expectations of our programs, knowing that they already have relationships built, a lot of times we see an enhanced growth in numbers and participation."
Building connections and trust with parents and guardians is another key pillar to revamping activities.
"For some reason, I believe that it's not just a Shenandoah issue," said Christensen. "I believe that it's an issue in our society today that we, as schools, need to focus on. We need to put more focus on that area, so that we can build that connection and trust."
Christensen believes increased parental support will help prevent the exodus of students from athletic or other extracurricular activities. Dates for community meetings in association with the activities revamp effort are expected to be announced in the near future.