(Shenandoah) -- Students and staff of the Shenandoah School District commemorated Veterans Day in a different way Wednesday.
Members of Shenandoah High School's choir, under the direction of Ashleigh Sons, sung the National Anthem through face coverings at the Gladys Jones Auditorium. Usually, the choir performs during traditional Veterans Day Ceremonies at the high school gym. But, the continuing coronavirus pandemic forced a cancellation of a live program this year. Instead, the district staged virtual Veterans Day ceremonies on video.
Highlights included a keynote address from Navy Lieutenant Commander Elliot Smith. A Red Oak native, Smith is a veteran of deployments in the Arabian and Mediterranean Seas. Smith says common service is what draws servicemen and women to military duty.
"Every service member and veteran has agreed to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, against all enemies, foreign and domestic," said Smith. "Each service member, and every veteran, is someone who at one point in their life wrote a blank check payable to the United States of America, for an amount up to--and including--their life."
Looking back on his Navy career, Smith says people are the best part of serving in the Armed Forces.
"I made incredible friends everywhere I went," he said. "Each new duty station far from home, a family of selfless, dedicated, hard working Americans--friendly Americans--sprung up around me. Most of my brothers and sisters in arms are now scattered around the world, and around the country. Many still serve. Many are now veterans, and carry out their lives as civilians for a different part of their life's journey."
The entire Veterans Day video is available at the Shenandoah Community School District's website.