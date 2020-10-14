(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are addressing parents' concerns over a bus stop in a certain neighborhood.
During last month's Shenandoah School Board meeting, some parents discussed a petition drive calling for the city to place a bus stop and crosswalk at the intersection of East Nishna Road and Mathew Street. That same petition was presented at a recent Shenandoah City Council meeting, in the hopes of alleviating possible safety hazards with children walking to and from the Nicholson Park bus stop. Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson updated the board at its regular meeting Monday afternoon. Nelson tells KMA News the petition drive presented an opportunity to review the bus stop at that location.
"We weren't able to take any action that night," said Nelson. "It allowed me to look at what they provided, to go back through the bus stops, and look at where students live, and where they're aligned and consider some of the safety factors that they were pointing to. I worked with Mr. Weinrich on this, as well, to see if there was anything we could do. If the city's not able to make adjustments that their parents were asking for, what could we do?"
Nelson says one possible answer is to place additional stops in that vicinity.
"We discussed the possibility of doing something around the Nishna and Harrison Street area for an additional stop," she said, "and possibly looking at Mathews and Grant. In addition to what the families brought up that night, we thought it might be beneficial to look at some of our other stops, and decided it might be beneficial to look at some other stops there."
While saying the district can't add new stops everywhere, the superintendent says it may revisit the topic at a later date. Nelson hopes the new stops near Nicholson Park will be placed within the next week.