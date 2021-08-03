(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah school district is hosting a work based learning kickoff event on Wednesday to begin working in partnership with local businesses.
Sarah Martin, the work based learning coordinator, says the event at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, is to provide interested local businesses the opportunity to learn about the services that the district will be offering this year.
"We're going to work with businesses who are interested and set up programs with them," Martin said. "Tomorrow is to inform the businesses, and do a bit of training with the businesses of 'this is what we can provide, these are the partnerships we'd like to connect with, and how can we get a student working at your facility.'"
Martin says work based learning gives students an opportunity to partake in internships, job shadowing, and work study. The style of program has been around for a while, but Martin says it has seen a growth in interest in Iowa more recently prompting the school to expand their services.
"Actually it's probably gotten renewed interest in Iowa in the last couple of years, especially since Iowa is desperate for workers," Martin said. "So where we've had work study that's been available to our students, we are expanding to internships, more job shadows, and registered apprenticeships within the community."
Expansion of services isn't the only improvements for this year either, as Martin said the school also hopes to revamp the work study program including more communication with the businesses.
Several businesses have already expressed interest in the program, and Martin says there will likely be a wide variety of options for students to choose from.
"We have registered apprenticeships through Pella already, we have businesses that have had student interns the last couple of years where they would go and do extended job shadows anywhere from Peterson Auto, to the hospital, to the First National Bank here in town," Martin said.
Martin says the work based learning program is to help students gain a competitive edge in an ever-changing job market.
"We're hoping to give our students a competitive edge and help them find their passions," Martin said. "We all know that the world changes faster than we can write a job description, so by exposing students to potential occupations and employment for the future, it will help us create a more individualized learning plan for them."
While the kickoff event is primarily for businesses, Martin says those interested in seeing the early stages of the program are more than welcome to attend the event. More information on the event or the program can be found by contacting Martin at 712-246-4727 or by email at martinsf@shenandoah.k12.ia.us.