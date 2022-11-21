UPDATE: Monday, November 21st, 2022 3:07 p.m.
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's school superintendent is praising her district's staff for their handling of a lockdown situation in the JK-8 Building Monday morning.
Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News JK-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf informed her that a written note was found in a bag indicating a weapon at the middle school. Nelson says the entire building was placed under lockdown while the school's administration and police searched for the weapon.
"He (Burdorf) did what I expected him to do," said Nelson. "He notified the police department. He contacted me, and then we were able to implement the rest of our emergency operations plan. He did a really good job of responding. I really feel good about that. All students and staff are safe. The wonderful thing about it is no weapon was found."
School officials issued an all-clear after no weapon was discovered. Nelson says Burdorf and other staff members followed correct protocol during the lockdown.
"Our priority was keeping students and staff safe--which is why we call into lockdown in those situations," she said. "We did lock down the entire JK-8 building, because they are located in one physical building. But, we took the precautions that were necessary, and followed the procedures, and were able to resume to normal operations."
The superintendent lauded the building's instructors and administrators for keeping the students calm.
"They did a really nice job during the situation of keeping kids calm, staying calm themselves, talking through what's happening, being very patient as possible," said Nelson. "Mr. Burdforf has taken time going room to room to explain what happened, and to communicate with everyone. At this point, they're trying to get things as normal as possible, so that students, again, feel safe at school. They were able to eat their lunch, and then move on with their day."
Nelson also commended Shenandoah Police for their response to the matter. The investigation into the written note continues. Nelson says text messages and emails regarding the situation were issued via the district's School Messenger system. Parents or guardians who didn't receive the message should sign up for the system through a link provided by the district.
ORIGINAL STORY: Monday, November 21st, 2022, 12:28 p.m.
