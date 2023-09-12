(Shenandoah) -- KMAland school districts are working to change policies or implement new ones in the wake of action taken in the Iowa Legislature earlier this year.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the second reading of policies related to bullying, professional development for employees, testing programs, medication self-administration consent forms and other categories. Prior to the vote, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson outlined the district's implementation of new polices in conjunction with laws passed in the 2023 session covering such areas as library and instructional materials disclosure, and procedures for parents to challenge or remove questionable materials. Nelson discussed the process of adapting the district's policies on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning.
"We have been spending a pretty large amount of time looking at what the new code requirements are," said Nelson, "crafting policies, looking at what the Iowa Association of School Board has put out in terms of recommended policies, and studying those as a board."
Nelson says the district is working to list library materials on the district's website.
"Currently, our entire library is posted online--it has been for several years," she said. "People can go in and see what's in the library at the K-8 library, and in the 9-12 level. I was showing them where that is on our website, and what that looks like."
One category posted on the district's website involves annual notifications. Nelson says school districts are required to post notifications on a long list of subjects....
"For several years, we've done this in the newspaper, and we'll continue to post some of it there," said Nelson. "We notify the public about everything from our asbestos plan, to some of our policies on bullying and harassment, to how to report child abuse. Our nondiscrimination policies are posted there, our open enrollment process, what some of the parental rights are, school start and end times--some of those things are included in the annual notification."
While saying the district has yet to receive challenges to library or course materials, the superintendent says it's up to instructors to use good judgment on the materials put before students.
"We've asked students to be very mindful of what they're using with students, and to review their own curriculum," she said, "and to be cognizant of what Iowa law says. If it's something we shouldn't be using, then don't put it in front of kids. Don't do that, and use that good professional judgment. If there's something that's called into question, we have a process in place that is quite public, that we can have those conversations, and in the end, make a better decision."
In other business, the board by a 3-1 vote approved a long list of consent agenda items, including...
---the contracts of Clare Conley as middle school FFA advisor, William Flowers as middle school robotics instructor, Julia Hartmann as part time food service worker, Noah Johnson as K-8 associate level 2 and 3, Jordan Nutall as high school robotics instructor, Olivia Plowman as elementary art instructor in the 2nd semester, Chris Stanley as bus driver and maintenance worker, Crystal Wittmer as IGNITE art content specialist, and Adam Wright as middle school football coach.
---the resignations of Anita Baker as elementary secretary/district registrar, Janet Dukes as preschool associate, Kristin Edwards as food service director, and Susan Opal as JK-8 associate.
---the termination of Jackie Ziemer as JK-8 associate.
---the transfer of Kristian Vance from JK-8 associate to elementary secretary.
---Kimberly Bjorkland, Duane Schierkolk and Angie Trowbridge as volunteer speech coaches for the 2023-24 season.
Board member Jeff Hiser cast the lone dissenting vote. Board member Benne Rogers was absent.
You can hear the entire interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: