(Shenandoah) -- From a concrete pad in April to a three-story building two months later--construction of Shenandoah's new senior apartment project continues at a dizzying pace.
Considerable progress is evident at the future site of the Senior Villa Apartment Complex at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue. Crews poured 200 yards of concrete on the site's pad earlier this spring. Paul Laughlin is construction superintendent with Koester (Kester) Construction of Grimes--the project's general contractor. Laughlin tells KMA News teamwork between the project's various subcontractors spurred the complex's rapid growth over the past several weeks.
"Oh, it's phenomenal," said Laughlin. "Everybody's busting their butt. Blueprints aren't perfect, and everybody has worked together well to overcome the challenges, the questions, the lack of. It's just been great teamwork."
Laughlin says improved weather conditions--combined with having a foundation to work with--expedited construction.
"Now that we got out of the ground, going vertical, we've got a cement base to work off of--so that really helped," said Laughlin. "And, yes, the weather has cooperated. We've got the shingles on, all the windows in a few weeks ago, so we're dried in. We released all the team members on the interior part of the project. We're just rockin' and rollin'."
When completed, the complex will offer 40 units for occupants ages 55 and up. Laughlin, however, warns of one obstacle on the horizon--a supply delivery delay that could push electrical service installation back to early winter of next year.
"Electrical gear is a problem," said Laughlin. "Right now, they're talking February before the electrical gear. We cannot turn over this building without electricity. Even if we get done early, we're going to get held up with electrical gear unless something changes."
Laughlin asks for patience from the public as construction continues. He thanks the city of Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association for their assistance and cooperation during the construction phase.