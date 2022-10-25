(Shenandoah) – Owners of a Shenandoah structure deemed a dangerous building have another three months to fix the structure.
By a 3-to-2 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council granted a 90-day extension to the owners of a storage shed at 704 8th Avenue. Keith Holderfield represented his uncle Robert McCoy and his son Chris during the requested nuisance hearing. Holderfield asked for the city’s assistance in addressing the shed’s issues.
“We’re requesting the ability to get this to where it’s no longer a nuisance,” said Holderfield. “They’ve been doing work on it. We have pictures to show what has been done currently, and is there any way that we could work with somebody so that they can look at it, and guide it in the resolution of this?”
City Building Inspector Dave Riedemann, however, says the work completed on the shed was “severely deficient,” and did not meet building codes. Riedemann told Chris McCoy he had to “go backward” on the structure’s renovation before moving forward.
“Some of the foundation is walls sitting on the ground,” said Riedemann. “Some of it is on some sort of a foundation, some of it is close to being construction. But, none of it is done correctly. You can tell by the photographs that it’s all mismatched materials – kind of thrown together.”
Riedemann also expressed concerns about the electric services in the shed not measuring up to code, and constituting a fire hazard. City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen asked Riedemann whether there was no other alternative than tearing down the property.
“Unfortunately, yeah,” Riedemann replied. “Every aspect of it – the roof, the framing, the walls, the materials used. There’s materials used in areas where the materials are not rated to be used in – like OSB with ground contact, for example, and regular pine lumber in contact with the ground – that’s supposed to be pressure treated, and fasteners used to fasten framing members at joints not adequate.”
Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall echoed concerns about fire safety, saying the shed constituted a threat to the McCoys, neighbors and ultimately, his firefighters.
“The biggest fear I have is the safety of the McCoy family, and the neighbors,” said Marshall. “If that were to ever catch fire, the egress that’s in there is not anywhere close to where he could get out of there safely – and I’m just afraid we would have a tragedy.”
Holderfield, however, replied that the electrical issues are being addressed. And, Riedemann says new photos presented depicted considerable progress made on renovations. Councilman Jon Eric Brantner’s motion granting the extension carried stipulations that the McCoys allow for regular inspections and meet with building inspectors. Councilwomen Rita Gibson and Toni Graham voted in favor of the resolution. Councilmen Kim Swank and Richard Jones voted against it.