(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials announce a street closing due to water main repair work.
Beginning this (Monday) afternoon, Lowell Avenue will be closed from Sycamore Street west to LePorte Electric during the work day for several days. City officials say the closing is necessary in order to repair a water main where problems have occurred. Plans call for reopening the street at the end of each business day until the project is complete.
Residents who must visit the Shenandoah Post Office during the day should plan accordingly. Parking is available down the block, across Sycamore Street or in any public parking lot. City officials will issue updates on the repairs as the situation warrants.